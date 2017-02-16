Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Driver crashes while allegedly fleeing from police

Feb 16, 2017

A driver allegedly fleeing from Michigan State Police crashed in St. Joseph County, Indiana around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

St. Joseph County Police reports say Trent Britton refused to stop for a Michigan State Police trooper, crossed the state line and crashed at Portage and Lathrop in South Bend.

Britton's car overturned in the accident. He was taken to Memorial Hospital to be checked out.

Britton allegedly gave police a false name.

Britton was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting arrest by flight.

