Driver finds himself in "sticky situation" on I-65 ramp

The driver of a semi-trailer hauling 40,000 pounds of honey found himself in a sticky situation Wednesday afternoon.

Indiana State Police say a semi-trailer from Lemont, Illinois took a turn onto the southbound I-65 ramp from State Road 2 too fast and lost control of his truck, rolling over onto its passenger side around 3:30 p.m.

The 57-year-old driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.

According to ISP, the trailer’s top and a small fuel tank were damaged as a result of the incident.

All of the honey stored in totes had to be removed from the trailer before the semi could be turned over.