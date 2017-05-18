Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Breaking News

Three Oaks apartment fire requires several departments to respond

Driver finds himself in "sticky situation" on I-65 ramp

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: May 18, 2017 12:14 PM EST
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. -

The driver of a semi-trailer hauling 40,000 pounds of honey found himself in a sticky situation Wednesday afternoon. 

Indiana State Police say a semi-trailer from Lemont, Illinois took a turn onto the southbound I-65 ramp from State Road 2 too fast and lost control of his truck, rolling over onto its passenger side around 3:30 p.m.

The 57-year-old driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.  

According to ISP, the trailer’s top and a small fuel tank were damaged as a result of the incident. 

All of the honey stored in totes had to be removed from the trailer before the semi could be turned over.

Share this article:

Read More

Purdue scientists want help recording wildlife during eclipse
Pastor first to quit Trump's evangelical advisory board: 'There was a line'
Three Oaks apartment fire requires several departments to respond
Finland stabbings being treated as terror attack, police say
Sign up for our newsletter!