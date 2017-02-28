Driver in fatal crash on SR 933 & Darden Road arraigned

The man accused of causing the death of a driver in a crash at SR933 and Darden Road last week was arraigned on Tuesday.

Andre Northern was killed in the crash that happened February 21 around 4 p.m.

James Woodrow Morrison, 39, was charged two days later with resisting law enforcement, causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance in the blood, and three counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a motor vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance in body.

During his arraignment, his initial hearing was set for March 9.

History of the investigation

According to the investigation, a deputy with the Berrien County Sheriff's Department saw a gold Chevy Trailblazer he recognized as being stolen, just 1.5 miles north of the Michigan-Indiana border.

He confirmed the vehicle was stolen and activated his lights and siren in the area of Bertrand Road and US31.

The driver, Morrison, did not stop, deputies said.

Morrison is accused of traveling south into St. Joseph County Indiana at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic.

The Berrien County deputy said his vehicle reached speeds over 100 mph, but the vehicle continued to pull away from him, according to the probable cause affidavit.

When the Trailblazer reached 933 at Darden Road, Morrison drove through the red light and struck a pickup driven by Andre Northern, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Four other vehicles were struck either by the Chevy, the pickup truck or debris, reports said.

Northern was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three occupants of the SUV were transported to the hospital. They were identified as Samantha Johnson, Melinda Gillespie and Tyler Weem.

Johnson suffered multiple fractures to her pelvis, ribs, wrist, and legs.

Gillespie suffered rib and facial fractures.

Weem suffered a substantial concussion.