Driver killed in crash on Fail Road Monday morning

By: Melissa Hudson
Posted: May 1, 2017 1:00 PM EST
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -

The La Porte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened early Monday morning on Fail Road.

Deputies say 34-year-old Bryan Meyer was driving southbound on Fail Road around 3 a.m. when his Ford Explorer went off the road and struck a tree.

Meyer was unresponsive at the scene and transported to La Porte Hospital.

Meyer was pronounced deceased at 7:11 a.m. as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident.

Deputies have ruled out drugs and alcohol as factors in the crash. They said it was raining at the time of the crash.

