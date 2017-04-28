Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Driver killed in crash on I-94 in Coloma

Posted: Apr 28, 2017 7:15 PM EST

A pickup truck driver was killed in a crash on I-94 in Coloma Township Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at 1:37 p.m. in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 37.2, according to Coloma Township Police.

Police said the crash involved a pickup truck and two semis.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the semis were not injured.

Police said the victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

