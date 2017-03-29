Driver sentenced for July 2015 fatal crash

A driver involved in a fatal crash in July 2015 in South Bend has been sentenced for the crash.

Michael Bates was sentenced to three years for causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance in the blood, a level 5 felony.

For the three year sentence, six months will be served at the DOC, 18 months will be served at St. Joseph County Community Corrections, and one year will be suspended on probation.

For the possession of marijuana charge, Bates was sentenced to 180 days, to be served concurrently with the first charge.

His driver's license will be suspended for three years.