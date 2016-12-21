Drivers reminded to pull over for emergency vehicles

Indiana law requires drivers to yield the right of way to emergency vehicles and pull off to the right side of the road. Local fire departments are asking the public to pull to the right of the road, instead of just stopping in the driving lanes.

The Penn Fire Department says drivers along Capitol Avenue/SR331 have been stopping in the driving lanes instead of pulling over to the right.

If drivers pull over to the right side of the road, the left lane is open for emergency responders to travel to the emergency call without unnecessary delays.

Drivers can be ticketed for failure to pull over for emergency vehicles.