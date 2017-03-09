Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Dusseldorf police: Several people injured in ax attack at train station

By: Staff
Posted: Mar 9, 2017 7:36 PM EST | Updated: Mar 9, 2017 6:37 PM EST

By Steve Almasy CNN

(CNN) -- Five people were injured, one severely, in an ax attack Thursday at Dusseldorf's main train station, police said.

No one was killed, a police spokesman said.

"A suspect tried to flee and was injured as well," said an unnamed spokesman who briefed reporters. Two women were among the injured.

One person was arrested but police didn't identify the suspect.

Police are investigating whether other people were involved in the attack.

Bruno Macedo, a passenger on a train that was due to stop in Dusseldorf, said the train station was closed and his train was diverted to Cologne.

CNN's Nadine Schmidt in Berlin and Laura Goehler contributed to this report.

TM & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

