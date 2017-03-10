Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Early morning shooting on Mishawaka Ave in South Bend

By: Hayley Fixler
Posted: Mar 10, 2017 7:20 AM EST

South Bend Police were called to the 1400 block of Mishawaka Ave in South Bend, around 3 a.m. Friday morning, after reports of a shooting.

A man was injured by gunshot, and was transported to Memorial Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive. 

Officers shut down a portion of the street for about an hour, as they gathered evidence and surveyed the scene.

Police are still on the lookout for the shooter, and there are no suspects at this time.

ABC57 News will continue to follow this story as it develops.

