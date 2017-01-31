Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

East Chicago man dies in interstate crash in Lake County

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Jan 31, 2017 6:46 PM EST

A man from East Chicago died Monday evening after hitting a bridge support column head on with his vehicle, according to Indiana State Police. 

Troopers say at approximately 7:30 p.m., a 2002 Chevrolet Astro minivan driven by 53-year-old Jerry Armstrong of East Chicago was attempting to exit onto Cline Avenue from I-80/94 westbound. 

As he was trying to exit, Armstrong’s van traveled off the ramp and struck a large column supporting the Cline Avenue overpass. 

According to Troopers, Armstrong was thrown into the back seat of the van and had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

After inspecting the column, the Indiana Department of Transportation says there was no structural damage to report. 

Share this article:

Read More

Plymouth festival raises mental health awareness
Trump praises AG Sessions' plans to combat leaks
GM recalling about 700,000 Chevy and GMC trucks
Sworn in for new term, Iran's Rouhani says US undermining nuclear deal
Sign up for our newsletter!