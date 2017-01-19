Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

'El Chapo' Guzman turned over to US

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Jan 19, 2017 8:13 PM EST | Updated: Jan 19, 2017 7:14 PM EST

By Phil Gast CNN

(CNN) -- Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been extradited to the United States, according to a statement by the Mexican Foreign Ministry.

Mexican authorities had planned to turn Guzman, head of the Sinaloa cartel, over before Friday's inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, a US official told CNN's Evan Perez.

Guzman and other cartel leaders were indicted in 2009 in US District Court in Brooklyn, New York, on charges of conspiring to import more than 264,000 pounds of cocaine into the United States between 1990 and 2005. The alleged traffickers are accused of sharing drug transportation routes and obtaining their drugs from various Colombian drug organizations.

Guzman also faces charges in Arizona, California, Texas, Illinois, New York, Florida and New Hampshire.

Read More

