Elkhart accepting requests for sidewalk repair program

If you live in the city of Elkhart and have a sidewalk that needs repair, the city is now accepting repair requests.

Residents only have to pay for the cost of the concrete. The city provides the crews to make the repairs.

“This program is an opportunity for residents and city government to work together to improve the quality of sidewalk infrastructure throughout the city,” Mayor Tim Neese said. “It is also an important part of our continued efforts to provide safe and accessible walkways for pedestrian traffic.”

If you would like to participate, the city asks you to remove sprinkler heads and shrubs that are within one foot of the sidewalk.

Once the repairs are made, you will be responsible for maintenance of the area.

All requests must be paid for by July 15.

For more information or to receive an estimate, please contact the Street Department at 293-5518.