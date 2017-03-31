Elkhart Co. deputies search for man who robbed business at gunpoint

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department says it needs your help to find a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint.

Deputies say it happened Thursday night just after 11:00 at the Bender's station on County Road 5.

Investigators say a man with a gun walked into the store and ordered the clerk to open the cash register.

The man got away with some cash.

The suspect is described as being between 20 and 25 years old, six feet tall, with a thin build.

Deputies say he wore a ski mask and gloves.

If you have any information on this robbery--you're asked to call the sheriff's department.

The department says anonymous tips can be submitted by texting ecsdtip411 or by visiting its web site, which you can view by clicking HERE.