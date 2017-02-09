Elkhart company to give back with community service

This year, Lippert Components in Elkhart is giving back on a larger scale.

Thursday, LCI announced a company-wide social responsibility initiative to complete 100,000 hours of community service.

CEO Jason Lippert said the company will partner up with local nonprofits, school systems, and community leaders to inspire their own employees and get involved in their own communities.

“I think everybody is designed to want purpose. They want to have impact. And now through this 100,000 hour initiative, this is a way for our employees to feel more plugged into and engaged to our business,” said Lippert.

Employees can even track their hours by downloading an app to their smartphone.