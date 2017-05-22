Elkhart could build new facility for police, fire and dispatch

Elkhart’s first responders could soon be working together under the same roof.

The Elkhart Police and Fire departments, the city’s 911 communications center and Emergency Management department are planning to build a state-of-the-art public safety complex.

According to our reporting partners at The Elkhart Truth, Elkhart’s City Council approved spending $50,000 that will be used by South Bend based engineering firm, American Structurepoint, to conduct a study that will focus on crime statistics, environmental concerns, population factors and more as it tries to locate an appropriate location for the proposed complex.

The police department would make up most of the new building. Officers say they’ve outgrown their current facility and have been cramming people in for decades.

Aside from serving emergency responders, the new facility would be a hub for the whole city.

The center would have more meeting spaces, increased communication capabilities, especially during a large community event, and training programs.

Construction on the new space could take months or years. but, the American Structurepoint study is underway and they will be able to decide where the building should go, what it could look like and what the total cost might be.