Elkhart County Emergency Team warns drivers on the road

Elkhart County’s Emergency Management team is asking drivers to stay inside and for more than one reason.

The Deputy Director, Michael Pennington tells ABC57, people who live in this area are used to this snowy weather, but the real challenge is the very strong wind.

Pennington says Northern Indiana is pretty much used to this weather, yet it’s always good to give the Elkhart community a reminder.

Pennington says if you must leave the house make sure you phone’s charged and you have snacks, blankets and extra warm clothing in their car.

“Make sure you’re making intentional trips. You’re not just running around during these times because you get stranded and then you wish you really were home,” said Pennington.