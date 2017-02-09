Elkhart County Fair announces bands for this year's concerts

The Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board announced some of the bands who will be performing as part of this year's Summer Concert Series.

Hinder, Dustin Lynch and Loverboy & Survivor will be performing this year.

The starting concert line-up for this year is:

Saturday, July 22: Hinder (online tickets Feb. 14)

Sunday, July 23: WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER

Monday, July 24: Dustin Lynch (online tickets Feb. 28)

Tuesday, July 25: WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER

Wednesday, July 26: Loverboy & Survivor (online tickets March 14)

The 2016 Elkhart County 4-H Fair, “4-H, Generations of Farm Fresh Family Fun,” runs July 21-29.

For more information go to www.4hfair.org

