Elkhart County Fair announces bands for this year's concerts
Posted: Feb 9, 2017 3:37 PM EST
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -
Saturday, July 22: Hinder (online tickets Feb. 14)
For more information go to www.4hfair.org
The Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board announced some of the bands who will be performing as part of this year's Summer Concert Series.
Hinder, Dustin Lynch and Loverboy & Survivor will be performing this year.
The starting concert line-up for this year is:
Sunday, July 23: WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER
Monday, July 24: Dustin Lynch (online tickets Feb. 28)
Tuesday, July 25: WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER
Wednesday, July 26: Loverboy & Survivor (online tickets March 14)
The 2016 Elkhart County 4-H Fair, “4-H, Generations of Farm Fresh Family Fun,” runs July 21-29.
