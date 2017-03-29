Elkhart County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

According to the Economic Development Corporation, Elkhart County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.3 percent in February.

President of the EDC, Mike Yoder says he watched the numbers closely and he knew they were extremely low, but was surprised that his county came in first.

“I think our next step is that the EDC will be working with some of our local employers to come up with some collaborative approach to going to areas that have higher unemployment rates and see what we can do to attract those people to this community. We have great schools, parks, everything we need. We've got jobs, most importantly,” said Mike Yoder, President Economic Development Corporation.

Following such a low unemployment rate is a shortage of about 12,000 workers in the county.

Yoder says anyone who wants a job can have one because there's an abundance of positions available.