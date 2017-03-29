Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Elkhart County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Mar 29, 2017 8:22 PM EST | Updated: Mar 29, 2017 7:25 PM EST
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -

According to the Economic Development Corporation, Elkhart County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.3 percent in February.

President of the EDC, Mike Yoder says he watched the numbers closely and he knew they were extremely low, but was surprised that his county came in first.

“I think our next step is that the EDC will be working with some of our local employers to come up with some collaborative approach to going to areas that have higher unemployment rates  and see what we can do to attract those people to this community. We have great schools, parks, everything we need. We've got jobs, most importantly,” said Mike Yoder, President Economic Development Corporation.

Following such a low unemployment rate is a shortage of about 12,000 workers in the county.

Yoder says anyone who wants a job can have one because there's an abundance of positions available.

Share this article:

Read More

Elkhart Co. deputies crack down on illegal lane usage
Rise in false alarms getting in the way of U.S. Coast Guard's job
Family says 'Bubby' is getting better after getting run over by tractor
SUV stolen with 2 children inside, children now safe
Sign up for our newsletter!