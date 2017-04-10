Elkhart County motorcycle crash leaves one in hospital

The driver of a motorcycle suffered some severe injuries after a car collided with his bike Sunday evening.

Elkhart County officials say at approximately 6:28 p.m., deputies responded to the crash at County Road 4, just west of County Road 7.

The driver of a 2011 Chevy Malibu, 40-year-old Kevin Jones of Bristol, was westbound on CR 4 turning left into a private drive when he collided with a motorcycle traveling eastbound.

According to ECSD, the driver of the 2007 Harley, 59-year-old Phillip Schlabach Jr. of Elkhart, attempted to avoid the crash but was unsuccessful.

Jones told deputies he did not see the bike until it was too late.

Deputies say Jones was uninjured but Schalbach was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital with head trauma, a fractured left leg, and severe road rash.