Elkhart County new partnership making neighborhoods safer

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department has now partnered with Nextdoor, which is a free, private social networking site for Elkhart families.

According to our reporting partners at the Elkhart Truth, officials said in a statement the goal is to build stronger and safer communities with the help of residents.

The website is called Nextdoor. It allows the sheriff’s department to provide localized community messages online with Elkhart County neighborhoods. They also have the option of sending those messages county wide.

Captain Jim Bradberry, with The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department, said this will allow residents and the sheriff’s to work together to make Elkhart County safer.

Important things that are going to be shared by the sheriff’s department are crime alerts, emergency notifications, safety precautions and tips and details for events and updates that affect local neighborhoods.

Residents on the other hand can create neighborhood websites and also share information, such as public safety issues, community events, local services and even lost pets.