Elkhart deputies asking for help identifying man in surveillance photo

Posted: Jan 31, 2017 5:58 PM EST

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department has released a surveillance photo of a person they are trying to identify.

Deputies say the man in the photograph is suspected of concealing merchandise from the Walmart in Osceola, then leaving without paying for it.
The theft happened on January 27.

If you have any information in this case, contact Detective Matt Walsh at 574-891-2355 or email him at mwalsh@elkhartcountysheriff.com.

You can also provide information anonymously by clicking on the “Submit A Tip” button located at either www.elkhartcountysheriff.com or www.facebook.com/ecsdnews/.

