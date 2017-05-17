Elkhart deputies asking for help identifying robbery suspects

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at an apartment on Brookstream Circle.

At 11:38 p.m. Tuesday, two suspects entered the victim's apartment through an unlocked door, displayed a handgun, then took cash, a wallet and cell phone from the female resident.

The suspects are described as black males. One was described as 5'10" tall with a thin build.

If you have any information in this case, please contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department’s Detective Bureau at 574-891-2300 or click on the “Submit a Tip” button at the top of the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.