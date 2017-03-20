Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Elkhart deputies identify teen killed in crash Sunday evening

ELKHART, Ind. -

The teen who died in a three vehicle accident on Sunday has been identified.

The victim was identified as Breckin Hamby, 17, of Elkhart, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department.

Just before 7:45 p.m., a Toyota Camry was driving east on CR36 through the intersection with SR19 when it was struck by a GMC Sierra traveling south on SR19, deputies said.

The GMC then sideswiped a Dodge Ram traveling north on SR19. The Ram then struck the Camry, according to deputies.

Hamby, a passenger in the Camry, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and two other passengers of the Camry were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.
 

