Elkhart deputies identify teen killed in crash Sunday evening

The teen who died in a three vehicle accident on Sunday has been identified.

The victim was identified as Breckin Hamby, 17, of Elkhart, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department.

Just before 7:45 p.m., a Toyota Camry was driving east on CR36 through the intersection with SR19 when it was struck by a GMC Sierra traveling south on SR19, deputies said.

The GMC then sideswiped a Dodge Ram traveling north on SR19. The Ram then struck the Camry, according to deputies.

Hamby, a passenger in the Camry, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and two other passengers of the Camry were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

