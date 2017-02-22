Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Breaking: Victims named in Elkhart hit and run

Elkhart General Hospital places visitor restrictions

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Feb 22, 2017 6:41 PM EST

Visitor restrictions are in place at Elkhart General Hospital beginning Wednesday due to high rates of flu and respiratory illnesses spreading across the area.

According to hospital officials, no visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed at the hospital.

The Elkhart County Health Department Health Officer says respiratory viruses are the predominant illness. However, flu activity is on the rise and is the second most common illness in the county. 

The restrictions are in place until ‘further notice.’

