Elkhart General Hospital places visitor restrictions

Visitor restrictions are in place at Elkhart General Hospital beginning Wednesday due to high rates of flu and respiratory illnesses spreading across the area.

According to hospital officials, no visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed at the hospital.

The Elkhart County Health Department Health Officer says respiratory viruses are the predominant illness. However, flu activity is on the rise and is the second most common illness in the county.

The restrictions are in place until ‘further notice.’