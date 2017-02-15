Elkhart is ready for "A Day without Immigrants"

For the first time, local Latino business are taking a stand and shutting down for one day. They’re calling it “A Day without Immigrants.”

All this started on social media. California organizations posted flyer and it’s now happening in Elkhart on Thursday.

Sergio Ortiz owns Sergio’s Café inside Resale Mall Hart City and Jose Gonzalez is the owner of International Bakery in Elkhart

“We’ve been planning this for a while now and the day has finally come,” said Gonzalez.

These two men will be closing their businesses in solidarity on Thursday for the local observation of “The Day without Immigrants.” Gonzalez says closing down a business for a day is a bit risky, but at the end of the day there’s more to gain that lose.

“Closing one day won’t make anyone richer or poorer; in the long run we’re going to gain more.”

Gonzalez adds that with recent presidential orders, things are getting pretty uncertain for Latinos and he wants this event to spread a message to those in office. “We are good people, not criminals. We come to the U-S to work for our children and to benefit the economy.”

Both business owners agree that shutting down their stores is the only way to show the severity of the problem.

“With this closure, you’re going to be able to see how important we as Latinos are in this county,” said Ortiz.

Closed shops aren’t the only things happening tomorrow.

Latinos pledge to not go to work, take their kids to school, buy gas, or eat out.