Elkhart man injured in shooting

An Elkhart man was injured in a shooting early Friday morning in the area of Prairie and Main streets.

Around midnight, the victim told police he stopped in the area of Prairie and Main streets to find out why someone was yelling at him.

He parked in a parking lot and got out of his vehicle to talk to the subject.

Another person approached them, pointed a gun and the victim and shot him in the leg, according to reports.

The man went home and then later took himself to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 20 and 30.

If you have any information in this case, please contact Elkhart Police.