Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Elkhart man robbed at gunpoint, deputies looking for suspects

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Jan 25, 2017 11:44 PM EST

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon. 

Deputies say at approximately 3 p.m., the two suspects arrived at the 20-year-old victim’s home on Ash Road to make a purchase previously arranged on the internet. 

The victim willingly let the suspects into his home. 

According to authorities, once inside, one of the suspects displayed a handgun while the other took an unknown amount of cash, electronics, and other items of value from the home. 

Both suspects are described as black males. One is said to be tall and stocky while the other is of smaller stature. 

Deputies remind those who buy and sell items online to stay safe and meet in a public place for exchanges. 

If anyone has information regarding this robbery, call deputies at 574-891-2300 or submit a tip on the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. 

Share this article:

Read More

Vehicle slams into Mishawaka post office
Research: local school start times unhealthy for students
Police: speed, alcohol may have played role in St. Joseph County crash
Carbon monoxide sickens Georgia children in video-game truck
Sign up for our newsletter!