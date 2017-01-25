Elkhart man robbed at gunpoint, deputies looking for suspects

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say at approximately 3 p.m., the two suspects arrived at the 20-year-old victim’s home on Ash Road to make a purchase previously arranged on the internet.

The victim willingly let the suspects into his home.

According to authorities, once inside, one of the suspects displayed a handgun while the other took an unknown amount of cash, electronics, and other items of value from the home.

Both suspects are described as black males. One is said to be tall and stocky while the other is of smaller stature.

Deputies remind those who buy and sell items online to stay safe and meet in a public place for exchanges.

If anyone has information regarding this robbery, call deputies at 574-891-2300 or submit a tip on the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.