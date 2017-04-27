Elkhart man sentenced to 75 years for murder of pregnant woman

An Elkhart man was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the murder of Savanna Best in August 2016. Best was pregnant when she was murdered.

Israel Ordonez Calixto pleaded guilty in March 2017 to murder with an additional penalty for murder causing termination of human pregnancy.

The judge ordered Ordonez Calixto to serve 65 years in prison enhanced an additional 10 years for murder causing termination of human pregnancy.

During the hearing, Ordonez Calixto did not speak.

Best's stepfather, Anthony Ross, read a letter written by Best's mother in court.

Best's body was found in her apartment in the 500 block of K Lane on August 18, 2016.

