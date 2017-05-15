Elkhart mom finds stranger in her bathroom with her 5-year-old daughter

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A family wakes up to a stranger in their home. The invader was inside the family's bathroom with their 5-year-old little girl. The suspect, 25-year-old Anthony Griffis, is being held on a $75,000 bond at the Elkhart County Jail.

Only on ABC57, the family is speaking out about this terrifying scenario. “He was down here like this and she was standing here facing the toilet,” says Carole Osowski, mother of 5- year-old Vita.

Osowski says that image has been running through her mind nonstop. “Him in the bathroom, kneeling by Vita and then him turning around to look at me and not recognizing him, that’s what I see over and over again. “

On Saturday night Osowski had gone to bed around 11:30. Around 4 the next morning , on Mother’s Day, she was woken up by a loud noise coming from the bathroom.

At first she thought it was only Vita. “I figured she was up going to the bathroom. So I got into the bathroom and she was in the bathroom standing up in front of the toilet and the guy was knelt down in front of her,” she said.

Osowski says Griffis is a complete stranger. “I asked him what his name was. It scared me so bad,” she said.

And at that point, she didn’t know how the next minutes would play out. “I didn’t know if he had a gun and was going to hurt us.”

Right away she asked Vita if she was hurt. “I asked her if he did anything to her and she just started crying,” says Osowski. And that’s when Osowski grabbed her phone and called 911. “I’ve never been that scared. I could hardly talk to dispatch. I was trembling so bad.”

According to Elkhart Police, when the officers arrived on scene they saw the suspect in the alley and arrested him for public intoxication and residential entry.

“I still don’t understand why he would pick this house to come into I mean was he watching us? I don’t know,” says Osowski.

This case is still under investigation.