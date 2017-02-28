Elkhart Police arrest three people on drug charges after vehicle search

Elkhart Police arrested three people on drug charges after investigating a suspicious vehicle parked behind a business.

Monday just before 11:30 p.m., Elkhart Police located a suspicious vehicle behind a business in the 1600 block of Cassopolis Street.

During the investigation, police learned the license plate on the vehicle did not belong to the vehicle and the ignition had been punched so it could start without a key, police said.

Officers also saw drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, reports said.

Police said they located less than one gram of meth, less than one gram of marijuana, a stolen camera, needles and baggies with drug residue after conduction a search of the vehicle and the subjects inside the vehicle.

Joseph Vonkaenel, 34 years old of Edwardsburg Michigan, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Kayla Keehn, 24 years old of Elkhart, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle.

Christina Drouin, 46 years old of Elkhart, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.