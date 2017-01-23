Elkhart Police investigating armed robbery

A woman walking on S. Main Street was robbed by a man on a bike who was armed with a knife, according to Elkhart Police.

The victim told police she was walking in the 300 block of S. Main Street on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. when a man on a bike approached her. He displayed a knife and demanded her money.

After she gave him her money, he left the scene.

She was not injured.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s.