Elkhart Police investigating armed robbery, carjacking, vehicle theft

Elkhart Police are investigating an armed robbery, carjacking and vehicle theft that happened Wednesday night just before midnight.

The victim told police he was walking to his 2004 GMC parked in the lot at 1400 Cassopolis Street when the suspect approached him with a handgun.

The suspect and victim got into the victim's vehicle.

The suspect drove the victim to another location where they were met by a second suspect.

The suspects then used the victim's debit card to withdraw money.

The victim was dropped off near the Toll Road entrance where the victim made contact with the Indiana State Police.

The suspects took the victim’s cash, ID, clothing and vehicle.

The suspects were described as a black male between 25 and 35 years old, 6’2” tall. The second suspect was identified as a black male, between 30 to 40 years old and 6”0 tall.