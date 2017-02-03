Elkhart Police investigating battery, shooting incident

Elkhart Police are investigating an incident that happened at a home on Lane Avenue Wednesday night.

Police said they were called to the residence around 9:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Three people were inside the Lane Avenue home when someone knocked on the door. The person at the door asked for the victim.

The victim went to the door and was attacked by a group of suspects.

One of the suspects had a handgun and struck the victim on the head with it.

The victim ran away from the scene and one of the suspects fired a shot at him.

He was not struck by any bullets, but was injured in the attack. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police recovered 11 casings from the scene.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information in this case, please contact Elkhart Police.