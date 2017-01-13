Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating burglary at Life Center

By: Melissa Hudson
Posted: Jan 13, 2017 5:44 PM EST

Elkhart Police are investigating a burglary that happened at the Life Center on W. Bristol Street.

The burglary was reported Thursday afternoon.

Police said surveillance video shows two suspects entering the building and removing property.

One of the suspects was described as a white male, approximately 30-years-old with facial hair. He was wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt and gray sweat pants.

Police said the suspects removed copper piping from the building.

If you have any information, contact Elkhart Police.

