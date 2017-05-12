Elkhart Police investigating reports of shots fired

Elkhart Police are investigating a shooting that caused damage to a home on Middlebury Street.

On Wednesday at 1:50 p.m., Elkhart Police were called to the 300 block of Middlebury Street to investigate reports of gunfire.

When they arrived they did not locate any victims, damage or evidence of shots being fired.

At 2:09, officers were called to the area again by a resident. He told police he was in the back of his home when he heard gunfire.

He saw a black male wearing a white tank top and blue jeans running from the area.

The victim's home was struck by 4 bullets.

Police collected seven casings and a slug from the scene.

There were no injuries.

If you have any information about the shooting, please contact Elkhart Police.



