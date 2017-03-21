Elkhart Police investigating reports of shots fired at residence

Elkhart Police were called to the 900 block of W. Wolf Avenue Monday around morning to investigate reports of shots fired.

The victim told police sometime between midnight and 4:15 a.m., someone fired a gun at his residence.

The bullet struck and window and went into the residence.

There were two people inside the residence at the time but they were not injured.

If you have any information in this case, please contact Elkhart Police.