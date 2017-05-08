Elkhart Police investigating robbery at McDonald's
Posted: May 8, 2017 3:26 PM EST
ELKHART, Ind. -
Elkhart Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the McDonald's on Cassopolis Street around 10 p.m. Sunday.
Witnesses told police the suspect entered the restaurant and displayed a knife. He demanded an employee open a cash register.
After getting money from the register, the suspect fled the area.
The suspect was described as a black male wearing black clothing and a mask.
If you have any information in this incident, please contact Elkhart Police.