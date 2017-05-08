Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating robbery at McDonald's

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: May 8, 2017 3:26 PM EST
ELKHART, Ind. -

Elkhart Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the McDonald's on Cassopolis Street around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told police the suspect entered the restaurant and displayed a knife. He demanded an employee open a cash register.

After getting money from the register, the suspect fled the area.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing black clothing and a mask.

If you have any information in this incident, please contact Elkhart Police.

Share this article:

Read More

Driver charged with OWI after Toll Road crash
Autopsy reveals female inmate died of drug overdose
Suspect at large after report of shots fired in Starke County
Two arrested after shooting in Starke County
Sign up for our newsletter!