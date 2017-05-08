Elkhart Police investigating robbery at McDonald's

Elkhart Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the McDonald's on Cassopolis Street around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told police the suspect entered the restaurant and displayed a knife. He demanded an employee open a cash register.

After getting money from the register, the suspect fled the area.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing black clothing and a mask.

If you have any information in this incident, please contact Elkhart Police.