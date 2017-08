Elkhart Police investigating robbery at Sprint store

Elkhart Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the Sprint PCS store on Cassopolis Street Wednesday evening.

The suspect entered the business around 6:45 p.m. and demanded cell phones, according to police.

After getting the cell phones, the suspect left the business, reports said.

The suspect was described as a male, 5’8” tall with a medium build wearing all black and a mask.