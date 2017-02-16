Elkhart Police investigating robbery at Village Pantry

Elkhart Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the Village Pantry on Toledo Road around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the suspect entered the business and demanded money from the employee working behind the counter.

When the suspect got the money and cigarettes, the suspect left the store.

The suspect is described as a white male, 45 to 50 years old, 6’ tall with gray hair, wearing blue or green hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information in this case, please contact the Elkhart Police Department.