Elkhart Police investigating robbery on Division Street

Elkhart Police are investigating a robbery that happened Wednesday evening at a home in the 300 block of Division Street.

The victim told police he heard a knock at the door, so he opened it.

When the door was open he saw a man with a handgun pointed at him, the victim told police.

The suspect and the victim struggled and a second person approached and also pointed a handgun at the victim.

The two suspects demanded the victim's money.

After they got the victim's money they left the scene.

The suspects were described as: black male wearing gray sweatshirt, black pants and a mask and a Hispanic male wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.

If you have any information in this robbery, contact Elkhart Police.