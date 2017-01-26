Elkhart Police investigating robbery on Division Street
Posted: Jan 26, 2017 3:14 PM EST
Elkhart Police are investigating a robbery that happened Wednesday evening at a home in the 300 block of Division Street.
The victim told police he heard a knock at the door, so he opened it.
When the door was open he saw a man with a handgun pointed at him, the victim told police.
The suspect and the victim struggled and a second person approached and also pointed a handgun at the victim.
The two suspects demanded the victim's money.
After they got the victim's money they left the scene.
The suspects were described as: black male wearing gray sweatshirt, black pants and a mask and a Hispanic male wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
If you have any information in this robbery, contact Elkhart Police.