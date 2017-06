Elkhart Police searching for vehicle in hit and run

Elkhart Police were called to the area of Benham and W. Indiana avenues around 5 p.m. Wednesday to investigate an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

The victim told police she was crossing Benham Avenue when a vehicle turned from W. Indiana onto Benham and struck her.

She was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment.

The suspect vehicle is a dark in color SUV.