Elkhart Police to honor officers who died in the line of duty

Elkhart Police are holding a ceremony to unveil a special tribute to one of its fallen heroes.

The event will be held May 15th at noon on E. Marion Street - behind the police department.

The department has five officers who have died in the line of duty.

2009 Michael Swygart

2001 Douglas Adams

1924 Henry Wentz

1920 Oren Shelmadine

1888 Willard Burton