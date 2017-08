Elkhart woman reported missing

An Elkhart woman was reported missing on Thursday morning.

Friends of Elizabeth Belton told Elkhart Police she was last seen on Wednesday, May 17 in the downtown area.

Elizabeth Belton was described as a 64 year old black female, 5’7” tall weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Belton, please contact the Elkhart Police Department.