Elkhart's Comic Con kicks off Saturday

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The day has finally come! Saturday is the first day of the Hall of Heroes, Comic Con in Elkhart where art, history and pop culture will be celebrated.

ABC57 News first told you the city was preparing for this first time event and now it’s ready to move forward.

The director of the Hall of Heroes Museum Allen Stewart says doors will open at 10.

If you didn’t buy your ticket early Stewart says you can get them at the door, just come a little early because he’s expecting a long line.

From Dean Cain, The Mads, to Reb Brown all of these people, along with others, are world renowned leaders in the industry.

There will be contests, games and a Q&A’s with Dean Cain, the actor who played superman on TV.

Throughout the day, families can take pictures and get them signed by their favorite characters. They’ll be able to enjoy a comedy show and even attend a cartoon panel.

Stewart shared a little on why Comic Con is so great for the city of Elkhart. “I can’t tell you just a little bit, because there’s so much to talk about. Comic con is a huge national thing that people can meet celebrities, see artists buy cool things for their own collections and we brought national level comic con locally,” he said.

Stewart expects 5 to 10,000 people today.