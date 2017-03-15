Elkhart's mayor to host three town hall meetings in March
Posted: Mar 13, 2017 3:37 PM EST | Updated: Mar 15, 2017 11:41 AM EST
ELKHART, Ind. -
Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese will be hosting a series of town hall meetings to give residents a chance to ask questions and give feedback to help improve the city.
There are three scheduled for March:
6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 20
City Court Room at City Hall (3rd floor)
229 S. 2nd St.
Elkhart
6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 23
Fellowship of Hope Mennonite Church
1618 S. 6th St.
Elkhart
1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 27
Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce
418 S. Main St.
Elkhart