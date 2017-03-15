Elkhart's mayor to host three town hall meetings in March

Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese will be hosting a series of town hall meetings to give residents a chance to ask questions and give feedback to help improve the city.

There are three scheduled for March:

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 20

City Court Room at City Hall (3rd floor)

229 S. 2nd St.

Elkhart

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 23

Fellowship of Hope Mennonite Church

1618 S. 6th St.

Elkhart

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 27

Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce

418 S. Main St.

Elkhart