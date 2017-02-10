Embroidery shop burglarized, no arrests made

An embroidery shop on Division Street in Mishawaka was burglarized early Thursday morning.

The suspects broke the glass in the front door of Aunt Linda's Embroidery and took over $300 in cash from the store.

A new owner has just taken over the business and he says the burglary caught him off guard.

"We all were kind of shocked. This is a pretty peaceful area. We have a lot of policemen and firemen go in and out, back and forth. Never in the past anything like this happened," said Long Phan, the new owner.

He says he is still excited to take over the business and that they plan on increasing security.