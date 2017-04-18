Emergency crews responding to shooting in South Bend

Police have responded to the scene of a shooting on North College Street and the 1500 block of West Bulla Street.

It is reported that at least two people have been injured from the incident, one man and one woman.

According to South Bend officials, one person was shot in the leg and one person was shot in the hand. Both victims were taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police say the victims' car was shot at and there are many bullet holes in the car along with a shattered window on the passenger's side.

No arrests have been made.

College Street has reopened.