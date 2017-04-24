Erin Moran likely died of cancer complications, officials say

By Lauren del Valle CNN

(CNN) -- Former "Happy Days" child star Erin Moran, 56, likely died from complications of Stage 4 cancer, the Harrison County (Indiana) Sheriff's Department and medical examiner said Monday in a joint statement.

Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending, the statement said, but no illegal narcotics were found at Moran's residence.

Moran died Saturday.

TM & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.