Erin Moran likely died of cancer complications, officials say

By: Melissa Hudson
Posted: Apr 24, 2017 3:27 PM EST | Updated: Apr 24, 2017 2:29 PM EST

(CNN) -- Former "Happy Days" child star Erin Moran, 56, likely died from complications of Stage 4 cancer, the Harrison County (Indiana) Sheriff's Department and medical examiner said Monday in a joint statement.

Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending, the statement said, but no illegal narcotics were found at Moran's residence.

Moran died Saturday.

