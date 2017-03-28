EXCLUSIVE: ABC 57 goes 1-on-1 with Cubs Pitcher Kyle Hendricks

Excitement is building for Cubs fans as Chicago enters the 2017 season as the reigning World Series champs. It's new territory for fans and players.

The Cubs are at Sloan Park in Mesa for Spring Training.

Chicago starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks says it's hard to believe he can call himself a World Champion at such a young age.

"Almost to achieve it this soon, in a way, it's like you're so focused on trying to get to the big leagues and contribute and all of a sudden you blink your eyes and you've won a World Series," Hendricks said.

The 27 year old got the start on the mound in that magical Game 7 of the World Series.