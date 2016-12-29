Family, friends remember Elkhart teen killed in accidental shooting

Hundreds gathered to remember the life of a teen, lost too soon.

Family and friends met outside Mary Daly Elementary School in Elkhart Wednesday evening, a week after 13-year-old Devon Sullivan was accidentally shot and killed.

As tragic as his untimely death was, his family is grateful he was able to touch so many people in just 13 years.

“He’s unstoppable and he has a lot of people that really love him,” said Devon’s cousin, Mychell Webb.

The reality that they would never get to see the teenager again set in on the family Wednesday night.

“I truly do love him and I miss him,” said Webb.

His life, albeit short, was celebrated by his friends, teachers and family during a candlelight vigil.

“It makes my heart really happy he’s very loved,” said Jami Presswood, Devon's social worker.

He was a friend to many, and brother to family thankful to have had him.

“He was always joking, he was really funny,” said sister Jarika Sullivan.

Many folks say he carried a big personality on the basketball court.

As a memento, many of his friends signed a basketball and gave it to his family.